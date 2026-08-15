Several errors found in questions for ACF exam conducted by JPSC, who prepared these papers?

Ranchi:

Several errors were found in question papers for Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) exam conducted by the JPSC and the papers were prepared by unqualified teachers. India TV has obtained the question papers for the ACF exam conducted by the JPSC. The JPSC conducted the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mains exam on April 4, 2026. While the JPSC cancelled the 'JPSC 14' exam, similar irregularities have now come to light in this other examination. The questions for this exam were prepared by unqualified individuals.

Jharkhand CID conducts raids at multiple locations

In the meantime, the Jharkhand CID on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the state to execute arrest warrants against seven accused in connection with alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the JPSC.

The wanted accused include Aditya Pandey and Pawan Kumar Singh from Ranchi district; Ravishankar Kumar and Santosh Kumar Singh from Palamu district; Sanand Prakash from Bokaro; Lalu Kumar Yadav from Hazaribag; and Saurav Kumar Pandey from Giridih, the statement said.

CID team starts matching and scrutinising OMR carbon copies

Earlier, a team formed by the CID started matching and scrutinising OMR carbon copies received during the investigation for evidence collection, the statement said. As the investigation is underway, so any further legal action will be taken based on evidence, it the CID said in a statement.

It should be noted that the CID has so far arrested 20 people, including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, in connection with the case. The agency arrested the former JPSC chairman on August 10. The 1988-batch IAS officer, who was appointed JPSC chairman in February last year after retiring as chief secretary, had tendered his resignation on July 22.

Khiangte had been questioned four times since July 28. He resigned as JPSC chairperson a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities. On August 9, all three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad – resigned. The development came after the CID summoned the three members for questioning.

Transparent examination will be ensured: Hemant Soren

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured that the state government was working towards ensuring transparency in examinations, especially those conducted by bodies like Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

He said for him the youth of the state are very important and he has decided to bring changes in the system. Soren said transparent examination will be ensured and added that the state government has initiated "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He also added that the contribution of students remains crucial to establish a "good education system".

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Three JPSC members, summoned by CID over exam irregularities, resign from their posts