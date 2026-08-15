How is Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's visit to Nepal strategically important for India?

New Delhi:

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth is all set to visit Nepal on August 16 and his visit is going to be particularly significant. During the four-day visit, General Seth is expected to be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army, continuing the long-standing tradition between the two countries. General Seth is visiting Kathmandu at the invitation of Chief of the Army Staff General Ashok Sigdel to receive the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army.

His visit will have important strategic significance for India

But beyond the ceremonial aspects, the visit will have important strategic significance. General Seth is also expected to hold high-level meetings with Nepal’s leadership. One key question will be whether the future of Gorkha recruitment into the Indian Army particularly the recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas under the Agniveer scheme comes up for discussion.

The issue is particularly relevant at this moment, as former Gorkha soldiers in Nepal have recently demanded the resumption of recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme.

This is first major official interaction at the highest military level

This could therefore be the first major official interaction at the highest military level where the long-standing Gorkha recruitment relationship and its future under the Agnipath framework could potentially be discussed. The Gorkha connection has been one of the strongest and most enduring military bonds between India and Nepal, making this visit much more than a ceremonial engagement.

Nepal and India share a unique tradition

It is significant to note that Nepal and India share a unique tradition under which the chief of the army of one country is accorded the honorary rank of general in the other. In general, Indian Army chiefs visiting Nepal to receive the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army from the President have traditionally paid a courtesy call on the serving prime minister as well. However, this time, it is unclear whether the tradition will continue, even hours before he arrives in Kathmandu.

The Nepali Army leadership has already informed the Indian side that Shah and Seth will meet and Nepal Prime Minister Shah has maintained strict diplomatic protocol when meeting foreign diplomats and officials. After four months in office, he only last week met separately with the Indian and Chinese ambassadors.

As part of the longstanding tradition between the two armies, President Ramchandra Paudel will confer the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on Seth on Monday. Seth will also attend other events organised by the Nepali Army during his visit.

Also Read:

Indian Army denies reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal, calls them 'incorrect, without any basis'