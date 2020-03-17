Coronavirus outbreak: Prominent world personalities who tested positive for COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus, has brought out desperate measures from the authorities around the world. Even as the nations of the world put massive travel and service restrictions to contain the virus, the number of cases has increased over the last few months. From politicians to sportspersons, several notable personalities in the world have tested positive for coronavirus.

Here is a list of all the known personalities in the world who have tested positive for coronavirus

Eshaq Jahangiri - Iran Vice President

Image Source : AP Eshaq Jahangiri

Senior Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri sits in front of a painting of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini during a top-level meeting on prevention and combating the coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran. Jahangiri and two other Cabinet members have contracted the new coronavirus, semiofficial Fars News Agency reported Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea Football Club player

Image Source : AP Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Tom Hanks - Actor

Image Source : AP Tom Hanks and his wife

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Friday, March 13, 2020, The Associated Press reported on a manipulated image circulating online depicting actor Tom Hanks quarantined at a hospital in Australia with a volleyball that looks like Wilson, his make-believe friend in the movie “Cast Away.” It first circulated as satire. Hanks is in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks shared the news about his positive tests on Twitter Wednesday.

Nadine Dorries - Health Minister, United Kingdom

Image Source : GETTY Nadine Dorries

A British government minister Nadine Dorries, who is a junior Heath minster has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating.

Mikel Arteta - Head Coach, Arsenal Football Club

Image Source : AP Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self-isolation. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus can cause only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau - Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Image Source : AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Grégoire is the wife of the 23rd prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. She is a former television host and is involved in charity work and public speaking, focusing mainly on women's and children's issues. She has tested positive for coronavirus after which the Canadian PM had to go into quarantine.

Ezequiel Garay - Argentine Footballer

Image Source : GETTY Ezequiel Garay

Spanish football club Valencia has confirmed that 35 per cent of players and staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, the club had announced that five of the club's players and staff had tested positive for coronavirus, including defender Ezequiel Garay.

Rudy Gobert - NBA Star

Image Source : AP Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert-Bourgarel is a French professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association. He also represents the French national basketball team in international competitions. Gobert has been criticized for his careless actions when he touched the microphones at a press conference when asked a question on coronavirus. He later tested positive for coronavirus and has apologized for his actions.

Fabio Wajngarten - Press Secretary to the President of Brazil

Image Source : AP Fabio Wajngarten

Communications Director Fabio Wajngarten in Brasilia, Brazil. Wajngarten, who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida, has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Kristofer Hivju - 'Tormund Giantsbane' of Game of Thrones

Image Source : HBO Kristofer Hivju

The actor which famously played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju, has tested positive for coronavirus. He said in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for coronavirus in Norway and had put himself in self-quarantine.

Francis Suarez - Mayor of Miami, USA

Image Source : AP Francis Suarez

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, right, and Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, center, meet and greet residents of Liberty City, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. Mayor Suarez has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting with a Brazilian senior official who was also in close proximity to President Donald Trump, said Suarez in a Friday, March 13, 2020, statement.

Daniele Rugani - Juventus football player

Image Source : AP Daniele Rugani

Italian soccer club Juventus announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for new coronavirus. Rugani, who is also an Italy international, is the first player in Italy’s top soccer division to test positive but Juventus stressed that the 25-year-old has no symptoms.