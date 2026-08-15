Aap Ki Adalat: Why is Yash's Ramayana being made on a Rs 4,000-crore budget? Superstar clarifies

New Delhi:

Pan-India star Yash's upcoming projects were also discussed during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asking him about the scale of Ramayana and the reported Rs 4,000-crore budget attached to the two-part film. The figure has attracted considerable attention, particularly because it is significantly higher than the budgets of most Indian productions.

Yash sought to clarify that the reported amount should not be viewed simply as the production cost of the film. He said the figure includes the promotional budget and the plans for a Hollywood release, with the project being designed as a global production from the outset.

Yash clarifies Ramayana's Rs 4,000-crore budget

Rajat Sharma: You made Rs 1,500 crore from the KGF series, but you opted for Ramayana being made for Rs 4,000 crore?

Yash: Let me clear the confusion. This two-part picture costing Rs 4,000 crore has a Hollywood release. The costs include a promotional budget. This is how it is planned there in Hollywood. The promotional budget there is bigger than the movie's budget, because it has a global release. Ramayana and Toxic have both been positioned as global films.

Yash on why Ramayana can still work despite familiar story

The actor was also asked about the challenge of making a film based on the Ramayana, a story that audiences across India already know. Rajat Sharma pointed out that several previous screen adaptations of the epic have not performed as expected.

Yash argued that familiarity with the story does not necessarily determine how an adaptation will be received. He said every person has their own understanding and visualisation of the Ramayana, shaped by what they heard or watched while growing up.

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that many movies made on the Ramayana had flopped in the past because the storyline is known to all, Yash replied, "Story se nahin hota hai. Ramayana ke baare mein har ek ka apna imagination hai. In childhood, I used to hear the Ramayana from my granddad, and then I watched the serial and movies. In films, you add entertainment and religious values. There has to be a fine balance. It's a story that has survived for so many years. My partner Namit Malhotra is working very hard to put it together. Picture achha hoga toh people will bless."

Yash will play Ravana in Ramayana

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The ambitious two-part adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and several other prominent actors.

The film is being mounted as a large-scale international production, with visual effects being handled by DNEG. Ramayana Part 1 is releasing overseas on November 6, 2026 and in India on November 8, 2026. Ramayana: Part 2 will hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

Watch the full interview here:

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