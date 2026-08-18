UAE warns of 'potential missile threats', asks residents to remain in a safe place

Dubai:

The UAE has alerted residents of a 'potential missile threat' and urged them to remain in safe places, amid ongoing tensions linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement on X that the country's air defence systems had detected a missile threat targeting the country.

The fresh missile threat comes a day after a 60-day negotiating period ended between the US and Iran with no clear end to the war in sight.

"UAE Air Defence Systems have detected a missile threat directed towards the country. Kindly follow warnings and updates issued through official channels. The Ministry of Defence clarifies that, if any sounds are heard, they are the result of air defence interceptions," the statement read.

Residents asked to seek safe places

NCEMA advised residents to seek shelter after the country’s air defence systems detected a potential missile threat.

The country's Interior Ministry also issued a phone alert for 'potential missile threats', the first such warning in months. "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building," the Interior Ministry said in the alert, the first since a false alarm in June. Before that, the last missile warning came in May.

US has no planned talks with Iran: Trump

Earlier today, President Donald Trump said the US has no planned talks with Iran but insisted the Strait of Hormuz remains "open and operating," despite limited traffic and a reported strike on a ship exiting the waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said there were no talks or discussions currently taking place with Tehran, signalling that the diplomatic track between Washington and Iran remains stalled. "There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" his post read.

Trump's remarks came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfils commitments under the memorandum of understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and lifting oil sanctions.

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