Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah in Kathmandu, discusses defence ties

Kathmandu:

Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday met Nepal Prime Minister and Defence Minister Balendra Shah and discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen military ties between the two neighbours. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present at the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar amid unease in ties between the two neighbours.

According to sources at the Prime Minister's secretariat, the two sides discussed matters related to bilateral interest and strengthening bilateral military relations during the meeting.

What was the focus of the meeting?

Army Chief's visit to Nepal is being seen as significant for strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries. The meeting assumes importance as India and Nepal have several longstanding issues that have at times strained relations between the two countries.

The discussions were expected to provide an opportunity to address some of these concerns and further strengthen bilateral ties. Key issues include the Kalapani border dispute, the recruitment and induction of Nepali Gorkhas into the Indian Army's Gorkha regiments, and the participation of Gorkhas in the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

These issues are expected to feature in discussions between the two sides, with the possibility of changes or adjustments to existing arrangements in the future.

According to India TV, India and Nepal are also working on several other issues aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting is particularly significant as it is being described as the first major official engagement between the two countries since the formation of the new government in Nepal.

General Seth also offered prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Indian Army chief at the Pashupatinath Temple

General Seth conferred rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army

Earlier on Monday, General Seth, who is on a four-day official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19 at the invitation of his Nepalese Army counterpart General Ashok Raj Sigdel, was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel.

Nepal and India have maintained a longstanding tradition since 1950 of conferring the honorary rank of General on each other's army chiefs. The conferment of the honorary rank is part of a unique and time-honoured military tradition under which India and Nepal reciprocally confer the honorary rank of General on the chiefs of each other's armies.

General Seth also held bilateral talks with General Sigdel at Army Headquarters on Monday, discussing matters of mutual interest.

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