Lakshya Sen suffers shocking defeat to 18-year-old, knocked out of BWF World Championship

New Delhi:

Lakshya Sen's BWF World Championships campaign ended in the men's singles Round of 32 after Garrett Tan produced a late surge to defeat the Indian shuttler in New Delhi. The contest went to a deciding game after both athletes won one game apiece. Lakshya took the opener 21-19 before Tan responded with an identical score in the second.

Tan then established control in the decider, opening an 11-4 advantage. Lakshya fought back with a six-point burst and moved within a point at 17-16. The 18-year-old American refused to let the momentum slip away. He restored his two-point advantage at 18-16 before reaching match point at 20-16.

Lakshya saved one match point, but Tan completed the upset by taking the decider 21-17. The result sends Tan into the Round of 16 and ends Lakshya's campaign at the World Championships. The Indian had been within touching distance of completing the comeback before Tan held firm in the closing stages.

Unnati Hooda eliminated in second round too

Unnati Hooda's first appearance at the Championships ended in the second round after the 18-year-old Indian narrowly lost to 13th seed Michelle Li. The Canadian prevailed 21-11, 9-21, 21-23 in a contest that swung sharply between the two players before being decided by two points in the final game.

Hooda made the stronger start and took the opening game 21-11. Li responded decisively in the second, winning it 21-9 to take the match into a decider. Neither player was able to establish a clear advantage in the final game. Hooda remained in contention deep into the contest, but Li found the crucial points late to complete the victory 23-21.

Notably, Hooda entered the second round after defeating Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar 22-20, 21-16 in her opening match. The victory marked the Rohtak-born shuttler's first win at the World Championships.

Her exit comes after a rapid rise in recent years. Hooda became the youngest player to win a BWF World Tour title at 14. She also secured one of the biggest victories of her career at the 2025 China Open, where she defeated two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

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