Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 472 new COVID-19 cases, state tally jumps to 4,676; death toll at 232

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 472 new COVID-19 cases, tally jumps to 4,676; death toll at 232

With 472 fresh cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 4,676 on Tuesday, Public Health of Department, Government of Maharashtra said. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country that is facing the impact as positive cases of coronavirus are maximum in the state.

On Tuesday, the state has so far seen 232 deaths due to the virus. At least 572 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 18,601, of which 14,759 cases are active, while 3,252 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi have been hit badly due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

