Image Source : AP Pune: 25 staff members including 19 nurses of Ruby hospital test coronavirus +ve

As many as 25 staff members including 19 nurses at Pune's Ruby hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. A batch of 100 people was screened in the hospital out of which 25 people reported positive. This number has increased the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 spread in Pune.

Currently, there are over 663 coronavirus cases in Pune including 51 deaths. Over 100 people have recovered after contracting the virus in the city.

