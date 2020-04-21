Image Source : PTI 8 new coronavirus cases in Nagpur; district tally at 89

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur has reached 89 with eight more people testing positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday. All of these eight, who have been found COVID-19 positive, were already quarantined. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country having maximum number of coronavirus patients.

Till now, 12 persons have been reported cured and discharged from hospitals in Nagpur, while one person has died of coronavirus till now. Currently, 76 affected persons are receiving treatment in Indira Gandhi Medical College.

On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged to 4,666 while 232 have died. At least 572 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 18,601, of which 14,759 cases are active, while 3,252 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

