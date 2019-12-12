Anti-CAB protests intensify in Assam; CM Sonowal's residence stone-pelted

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Protests rock Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's house stone-pelted

As massive protests rocked Assam over the passage of Citizenship Bill in both the Houses, stones were pelted at the residence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night. Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said stones were thrown at the house of the chief minister in the Lakhinagar area.

Some window panes were damaged in the stone-pelting, a caretaker of the house said, adding that Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah visited the house.

The anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta, officials said.

The Army has been deployed in Guwahati, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts in Assam as the protests spread. Guwahati, the epicenter of the protests, was placed under indefinite curfew.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal was stuck at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for some time due to the protests after he returned from Tezpur in a helicopter.

Union minister Rameswar Teli's house in Assam's Duliajan attacked by protesters

The house of Union minister Rameswar Teli in Assam's Duliajan was also attacked by anti-Citizenship Bill protesters on Wednesday night, officials said. They said properties were damaged at the minister's house at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, without giving further details.

The Union minister of state for food processing industries represents Dibrugarh in Lok Sabha.

The anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta in the district, officials said.

Army has been deployed in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts in Assam as the protests spread.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

Also Read | Citizenship Bill Passed: Yes we boycotted Rajya Sabha vote, says Sanjay Raut

Also Read | Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Know all that happened​