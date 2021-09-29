Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Manch: There was even an attempt to sabotage vaccination drive in UP, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday spoke about the handling of the second wave of Covid by his government and said that corona has come as a big challenge and everyone should accept it. The Chief Minister was speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch.

Yogi Adityanath said that Covid-19 was not just a disease in India, it was worldwide. India has a population of 135 crores and Uttar Pradesh is running with a population of 24 crores. Still, we were able to manage with 700 metric tonnes of oxygen but Delhi despite having 1100 metric tonnes, failed to ration it.

Recalling one of his efforts to curb the spread of virus, CM Adityanath said that while studying corona figures, he found a difference between Covid data that was being presented by the media and the one which was coming from districts and villages. So he decided to survey it on the ground as he couldn't trust the figures that were being presented to him.

​"I tested positive for COVID-19 in April during the second wave," the CM said, "and as soon as I tested negative, I decided to go to the field."

To curb the spread of the virus, CM said, "72,000 teams were set up to carry out door-to-door screening and help in every possible way. Panic was spread by many credible authorities that was unfortunate. They even tried to stop the vaccination drive."

