Chunav Manch: BSP's Satish Mishra says party will not support BJP in case of hung assembly

Clearing air about any possible alliance or extending support to BJP, in case of hung Assembly, BSP's general secretary Satish Mishra said that his party will at 'no cost' help the saffron brigade in sail through the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Comparing the SP, BSP and BJP government, Sarish Mishra said his party had, out of respect for their intellecuality, gave 5000 government lawyer jobs to Brahmins, and 15 out of 45 MLAs were made ministers. However, in contrast, he added that the present condition of the state is such that, 8 out of 10 encounters are targetted against the Brahmin community.

Attacking the BJP for bagging votes in the name of Lord Ram, Mishra said that the Brahmins in the state are the targets despite the 'caste-based' votes. He further claimed that BSP will have most of the support from the Brahmin community and will not support BJP at any costs.

