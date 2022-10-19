China blocks US-India efforts in designating global terrorists. Beijing has done this before too

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Masood Azhar, Abdul Rauf Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki

China has, for the fourth time, put a hold on a proposal moved at the United Nations by India and co-supported by the US to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba member Shahid Mahmood as a "global terrorist." However, this is not the first time that Beijing has blocked India and US attempts.

Abdul Rauf Azhar

Abdul Rauf Azhar, is brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and deputy chief of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror group. Azhar, referred to as Abdul Rauf Asghar in UN documents, was involved in the planning and execution of several terror attacks, including the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 (1999), attack on Parliament (2001), and attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot (2016), government sources said.

Sajid Mir

Earlier, in September, China blocked the proposal of designating Sajid Mir as a "global terrorist." Mir is a top Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) commander and is in charge of the "India Setup" of LeT. Sajid Mir is one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He was

responsible for the largest ever overseas LeT terror attack resulting in the death of nationals of several countries including India and Western countries.

Shahid Mahmood

Shahid Mahmood has served as the vice chairman of Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a humanitarian and fundraising arm of LeT. FIF was designated as an alias for LeT. In 2014, Mahmood was the leader of FIF in Karachi. In August 2013, Mahmood was identified as a LeT publications wing member, according to the US Department of Treasury. In August 2012, Mahmood, while in charge of the Sindh, Pakistan chapter of FIF, led a LeT delegation to Burma, and in mid-2014, he travelled to Syria and Turkey and was subsequently appointed to lead FIF efforts in both countries. Mahmood has also travelled to Bangladesh and Gaza on behalf of FIF. Mahmood was previously part of LeT's overseas operations team led by Sajid Mir. Additionally, in August 2013, Mahmood was instructed to forge covert links with Islamic organizations in Bangladesh and Burma, and as of late 2011, Mahmood claimed that LeT's primary concern should be attacking India and America.

Abdul Rehman Makki

According to reports, Abdul Rehman Makki was involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks (2008).

