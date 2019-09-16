Image Source : FILE 'May God bless this country': Chidambaram on state of economy from Tihar jail

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who has failed to get relief despite trying every legal remedy to end his Tihar Jail stay, once again expressed concern over the state of economy of the country.

Chidambaran, who was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail on September 5 in INX media case when he was Union finance minister, asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter on Monday.

"My thoughts today are about the economy. Just one statistic tells the story. Export growth in August was -6.05%. No country has achieved GDP growth of 8% without exports growing at 20% a year," he said.

"My family have brought me greetings from friends, party colleagues and well-wishers. I am reminded that I am 74 years old. Indeed I am but at heart I feel 74 years young. Thank you all, my spirits have been lifted higher," he sais in a series of tweet.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by CBI in the INX Media corruption and money-laundering case.

Earlier in the day, his son Karti wrote a letter to his father detailing what he (P Chidambaram) has missed since he was put in judicial custody on September 5.

Karti highlighted that turning 74 is nothing compared to turning 100-days old, taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government which recently released a 100-day progress report.

In his letter, Karti took subtle digs at the BJP-led government, citing various recent events. “You are 74 years old and no 56!!! Can stop you," he wrote.

“You are turning 74 today and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing; your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,” Karti wrote on Twitter.

