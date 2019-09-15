Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata could be taught lessons like Chidambaram: BJP MLA Surendra Singh on NRC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia Surendra Singh strongly disapproved criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and said she could become Prime Minister of Bangladesh if she wanted to become messiah of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

He said if Mamata Banerjee continues with her "anti-national" sentiments, she could be taught a lesson like Congress leader P Chidambaram and others.

"If Mamata Banerjee wants to keep Bangladeshis and do politics then she should become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, if she has the courage. We will never tolerate if foreigners come to India, stay here as refugees and influence Indian politics," Surendra Singh said.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia: Mamata Banerjee is an Indian so she can stay here but if she gets influenced by anti-national sentiments then she can be taught a lesson, like P Chidambaram and others are going. (14.09.2019) https://t.co/BkqRYFx7Jm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2019

"Mamata Banerjee is an Indian so she can stay here but if she gets influenced by anti-national sentiments then she can be taught a lesson, like P Chidambaram and others are going," he added.

Singh asserted that foreigners living in India should not be allowed to influence vote.

Mamata Banerjee on September 6 said the TMC government will not allow implementation of the NRC in the state.

The implementation of the NRC as nothing but a political vendetta of the BJP-led central government. she told the Assembly.

"We will never let BJP implement the National Register of Citizens in West Bengal," she said at the Assembly during a discussion on the motion on NRC under Rule 185.

"This (NRC implementation) is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the ongoing economic crisis in the country," she said.

Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC has been implemented. The final list was published on August 31.

