Chhath Puja 2022: List of trains to run for UP, Bihar from several cities across nation; check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways to run 124 special trains for UP and Bihar

Highlights Indian Railways to run 124 special trains in view of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja will be celebrated this year on October 30

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had urged Centre to provide puja special trains

Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways has decided to run as many as 124 special trains for passengers going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the occasion of Chhath Puja. To make the journey hassle-free for people, these special trains will start their operations from Wednesday, October 26.

According to the Indian Railways, several cities have been listed to make the journey more convenient and easier for people going to UP and Bihar. These cities include - Delhi, Ranchi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jabalpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nanded and Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal).

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had urged the central government to offer special trains for Chhath Puja so that people could travel to their homes to celebrate the festival.

The chief secretary of Bihar also communicated with senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and requested them to increase the number of special trains in view of the Chhath puja. "Chhath Mahaparv is the most important festival of Bihar. There is a large number of Biharis living outside the state who returns home to attend the puja," the chief secretary told media.

Meanwhile, Virendra Kumar, CPRO of East Central Railway, stated that as many as 124 puja special trains would run from October 26.

Here's the list of Chhath Puja special trains passing through different stations of UP and Bihar:

09012 Malda Town – Mumbai Central Superfast special train will leave Malda Town at 05.00 hrs on 26.10.2022 & 02.11.2022. It is expected to reach Mumbai Central at 05.05 hrs on Friday leaving Muzaffarpur at 14.00 hrs.

04033 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive in Delhi at 06.45 hrs on October 27.

04680 Amritsar – Katihar Puja Special will leave Amritsar at 08.10 hrs on 27.10.2022 and arrive at Katihar at 16.30 hrs the next day.

04679 Katihar – Amritsar Puja Special will leave Katihar at 20.00 hrs on 28.10.2022 and will reach Amritsar Junction at 04.30 hrs, the next day.

05978 Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave Dibrugarh at 19.25 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Gorakhpur at 07.30 hrs. It will stop at Samastipur at 23.30 hrs on Fridays and Hajipur at 01.35 hrs on Saturdays.

05777 GKP – New Jalpaiguri Chhath Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 17.00 hrs on 29.10.2022. It will stop at Hajipur at 21.10 hrs and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 09.30 hrs on 30.10.2022.

09011 Mumbai Central – Malda Town Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 22.50 hrs on 30.10.2022. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 10.30 hrs on Tuesday and arrive at Malda Town at 18.45 hrs.

05778 New Jalpaiguri – Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 14.00 hrs on 31.10.2022. It will reach at Gorakhpur at 04.30 hrs, the next day, halting at Hajipur at 23.00 hrs.

Train No. 01032 Malda Town – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Puja Special will leave Malda Town at 12.20 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs the next day.

03435 Malda Town – Anand Vihar Chhath Special will leave Malda Town at 09.05 hrs on 31.10.2022 & 07.11.2022, leaving Patna at 17.55 hrs and will reach Anand Vihar at 13.45 hrs on Tuesday.

04035 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 29.10.2022 and will reach Delhi at 06.45 hrs, the next day.

04036 Delhi – Bhagalpur Puja Special will leave Delhi at 09.00 hrs on 28.10.2022 and arrive at Bhagalpur at 07.00 hrs, the next day.

04057 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 27.10.2022 and arrive in Delhi at 06.45 hrs, the next day.

04315 Howrah – Dehradun Puja Special will leave Howrah at 12.30 hrs on 28.10.2022 and will reach Dehradun at 20.00 hrs, the next day.

04316 Dehradun – Howrah Puja Special will leave Dehradun at 00.30 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Howrah at 09.15 hrs, the next day.

08117 Shalimar – Badhni Puja Special will leave Shalimar at 19.55 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Barhni at 22.00 hrs, the next day.

08118 Badhni – Shalimar Puja Special will leave Barhni at 08.00 hrs on 29.10.2022 and arrive at Shalimar at 10.00 hrs, the next day.

03436 Anand Vihar – Malda Town Chhath Special train will leave Anand Vihar at 17.10 hrs on 01.11.2022 & 08.11.2022 and will reach Malda Town at 23.50 hrs on Wednesdays leaving Patna at 14.30 hrs.

05977 GKP – Dibrugarh Chhath Special will leave Gorakhpur at 07.50 hrs on 01.11.2022 leaving Hajipur at 13.35 hrs to reach Dibrugarh at 20.50 hrs, the next day.

03170 Haridwar – Kolkata Puja Special will leave Haridwar at 20.30 hrs every Sunday till 13.11.2022 and will arrive in Kolkata at 03.35 hrs on Tuesdays, stopping at Patna at 15.20 hrs on Mondays.

04001 Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 19.45 hrs on every Friday till 11.11.2022 and will arrive at Anand Vihar at 18.40 hrs, the next day.

03169 Kolkata – Haridwar Puja Special will leave Kolkata at 11.25 hrs every Saturday till 12.11.2022 and stop at Patna at 21.30 hrs to reach Haridwar at 18.00 hrs the next day.

04002 Anand Vihar – Bhagalpur Puja Special will leave Anand Vihar at 19.05 hrs every Thursday till 10.11.2022 and will reach Bhagalpur at 18.00 hrs the next day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Chhath-Diwali 2022 Special Trains: Indian Railways to run 211 festival special trains | Details

Latest India News