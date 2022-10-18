Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
  Indian Railways to run 2561 trips of 211 special trains during this festival season. Check full list

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2022 16:07 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights

  • Railways has notified additional 32 special services during this festival season
  • Total 211 Special Services will make 2561 Trips- 179 special services were notified earlier
  • Special Trains to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes

Indian Railways special trains: In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.

Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier.

S.NO.

Rly.

NO. OF SPL. (in pair)

NO. OF TOTAL TRIPS

1

CR

10

132

2

ECR

10

176

3

ECOR

6

94

4

ER

14

108

5

NR

44

367

6

NCR

9

227

7

NER

3

44

8

NFR

4

64

9

NWR

7

257

10

SR

11

56

11

SER

4

22

12

SCR

35

271

13

SWR

23

386

14

WCR

7

26

15

WR

24

331

 

G.TOTAL

211

2561

 A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

