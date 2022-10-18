Indian Railways to run 2561 trips of 211 special trains during this festival season. Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Indian Railways special trains: In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.

Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier.

S.NO. Rly. NO. OF SPL. (in pair) NO. OF TOTAL TRIPS 1 CR 10 132 2 ECR 10 176 3 ECOR 6 94 4 ER 14 108 5 NR 44 367 6 NCR 9 227 7 NER 3 44 8 NFR 4 64 9 NWR 7 257 10 SR 11 56 11 SER 4 22 12 SCR 35 271 13 SWR 23 386 14 WCR 7 26 15 WR 24 331 G.TOTAL 211 2561

A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

