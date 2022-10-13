PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat train, several development projects in Himachal today | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : @RAILMININDIA/TWITTER The fourth Vande Bharat Express train to be launched today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train and launch a slew of developmental projects in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this would be Modi's ninth visit to the state in the last five years. The state is going to polls later this year.

Here are details of PM Modi’s Himachal visit in 10 points:

In a series of tweets on PM Modi said, "I will be among the people of Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 13th October.Looking forward to the programmes in Una and Chamba where many development works will be inaugurated which are aimed at further increasing the pace of progress in the state. The Vande Bharat train to be flagged off by PM Modi is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration, officials said. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. In Una, the prime minister will flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, He will dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una to the nation. The foundation stone for which was laid by him in 2017. Currently, more than 530 students are pursuing studies in this institute. The PM will lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park in Una .It will be built at a cost of over Rs 1900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs. 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, according to a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO). In Chamba district, he will lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba In Chamba, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh would be launched This will augment the roads network across the state. Tourism and economic activities will also pick up due to this The foundation stone for two hydropower projects will also be laid​

