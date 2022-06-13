Covid-19: Chandigarh issues health advisory as cases spike again | Do's and dont's

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Covid-19 updates: The Chandigarh administration on Monday released a health advisory in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the region. The UT had recorded 46 fresh infections on Sunday, the highest in over 4 months.

In the advisory, the administration issued a set of Do's and Dont's to curb the spread of the virus. The admin stressed that masks should be worn in public at all times, and added that closed places should be avoided. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too asserted on Monday that the pandemic was not over yet and stressed being vigilant and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour. The minister appealed to states and union territories to continue and strengthen surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new variants in the country.

Do's

Always wear mask in public places to cover your mouth and nose. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use. Avoid close contact settings, crowds and closed spaces. Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean. Avoid unnecessary travel. See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting the doctor, wear a mask to cover your mouth & nose. If you have these signs/symptoms please call COVID helpline numbers: - 1075 or 9779558282 All residents are hereby advised to get the booster dose of the COVID vaccine and get their children vaccinated too.

Dont's

Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands 3. Do not spit in public places.

