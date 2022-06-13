Covid-19: Over 8,000 cases in India for third straight day, 10 fatalities

Highlights
- India recorded 8,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
- India saw a total of 4,592 discharges in the last 24 hours.
- The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.
Covid cases today: India recorded 8,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (June 13), the country saw a total of 4,592 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.68 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,57,335. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 47,995, the health ministry data showed today.
The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,771. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,51,08,879 samples have been tested up to June 12 for COVID-19. Of these 2,49,418 samples were tested on Sunday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|1
|9922
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|136
|10
|2305254
|13
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64212
|296
|4
|Assam
|20
|716246
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|116
|11
|818579
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|196
|22
|91374
|24
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|136
|13
|1138465
|7
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2442
|195
|1884135
|537
|26221
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|473
|21
|242159
|36
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|778
|74
|1214529
|66
|10945
|12
|Haryana
|1617
|69
|993425
|235
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|143
|1
|280976
|11
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|88
|7
|449508
|4
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|51
|1
|430038
|6
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|3651
|264
|3912575
|199
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|15363
|845
|6493258
|1471
|69835
|3
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|17
|4
|28043
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|329
|24
|1032049
|35
|10738
|21
|Maharashtra
|16370
|1512
|7746337
|1432
|147870
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|2
|1
|135121
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|1
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|168
|1
|227706
|2
|701
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|189
|13
|1279324
|32
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|37
|2
|163938
|6
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|264
|29
|742692
|13
|17755
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|510
|29
|1276431
|48
|9559
|30
|Sikkim
|12
|1
|38715
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1332
|101
|3418025
|148
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|1039
|62
|789308
|67
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|558
|6
|429844
|4
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1212
|125
|2057067
|133
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|731
|69
|1998360
|54
|21205
|Total#
|47995
|3482
|42657335
|4592
|524771
|7
|3
|10
|*** Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR