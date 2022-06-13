Monday, June 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid-19: Over 8,000 cases in India for third straight day, 10 fatalities

Covid-19: Over 8,000 cases in India for third straight day, 10 fatalities

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,771.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2022 10:22 IST
covid cases, covid 19, covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Highlights

  • India recorded 8,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
  • India saw a total of 4,592 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

Covid cases today: India recorded 8,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (June 13), the country saw a total of 4,592 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.68 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,57,335. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 47,995, the health ministry data showed today. 

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,771. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,51,08,879 samples have been tested up to June 12 for COVID-19. Of these 2,49,418 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9922 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 136 10  2305254 13  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64212   296      
4 Assam 20   716246   7986      
5 Bihar 116 11  818579 12256      
6 Chandigarh 196 22  91374 24  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 136 13  1138465 14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2442 195  1884135 537  26221   3
10 Goa 473 21  242159 36  3832      
11 Gujarat 778 74  1214529 66  10945      
12 Haryana 1617 69  993425 235  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 143 280976 11  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 88 449508 4752      
15 Jharkhand 51 430038 5319      
16 Karnataka 3651 264  3912575 199  40108      
17 Kerala*** 15363 845  6493258 1471  69835   3 3
18 Ladakh 17 28043   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 329 24  1032049 35  10738      
21 Maharashtra 16370 1512  7746337 1432  147870   2
22 Manipur 2 135121   2120      
23 Meghalaya 4 92233   1593      
24 Mizoram 168 227706 701   1
25 Nagaland 3   34736   761      
26 Odisha 189 13  1279324 32  9126      
27 Puducherry 37 163938 1962      
28 Punjab 264 29  742692 13  17755   1
29 Rajasthan 510 29  1276431 48  9559      
30 Sikkim 12 38715 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 1332 101  3418025 148  38025      
32 Telangana 1039 62  789308 67  4111      
33 Tripura 2   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 558 429844 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1212 125  2057067 133  23525      
36 West Bengal 731 69  1998360 54  21205      
Total# 47995 3482  42657335 4592  524771 3 10
*** Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read:  Maharashtra reports nearly 3,000 Covid cases today, 61% from Mumbai alone

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News