Covid-19: Over 8,000 cases in India for third straight day, 10 fatalities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Highlights India recorded 8,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

India saw a total of 4,592 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

Covid cases today: India recorded 8,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (June 13), the country saw a total of 4,592 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.68 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,57,335. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 47,995, the health ministry data showed today.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,771. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,51,08,879 samples have been tested up to June 12 for COVID-19. Of these 2,49,418 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 9922 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 136 10 2305254 13 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64212 296 4 Assam 20 716246 7986 5 Bihar 116 11 818579 6 12256 6 Chandigarh 196 22 91374 24 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 136 13 1138465 7 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2442 195 1884135 537 26221 3 3 10 Goa 473 21 242159 36 3832 11 Gujarat 778 74 1214529 66 10945 12 Haryana 1617 69 993425 235 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 143 1 280976 11 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 88 7 449508 4 4752 15 Jharkhand 51 1 430038 6 5319 16 Karnataka 3651 264 3912575 199 40108 17 Kerala*** 15363 845 6493258 1471 69835 3 3 18 Ladakh 17 4 28043 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 329 24 1032049 35 10738 21 Maharashtra 16370 1512 7746337 1432 147870 2 2 22 Manipur 2 1 135121 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 1 92233 1593 24 Mizoram 168 1 227706 2 701 1 1 25 Nagaland 3 34736 761 26 Odisha 189 13 1279324 32 9126 27 Puducherry 37 2 163938 6 1962 28 Punjab 264 29 742692 13 17755 1 1 29 Rajasthan 510 29 1276431 48 9559 30 Sikkim 12 1 38715 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 1332 101 3418025 148 38025 32 Telangana 1039 62 789308 67 4111 33 Tripura 2 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 558 6 429844 4 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1212 125 2057067 133 23525 36 West Bengal 731 69 1998360 54 21205 Total# 47995 3482 42657335 4592 524771 7 3 10 *** Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News