Maharashtra reports nearly 3,000 Covid cases today, 61% from Mumbai alone

A total of 1,432 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra Covid cases update: Maharashtra reported 2,946 fresh Covid-19 cases, and two deaths, a health bulletin said on Sunday. The total tally of active cases in the state was recorded at 16,370.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality. Out of the total cases recorded on Sunday, 61% of the infections were logged from Mumbai alone. Mumbai recorded 1,803 fresh cases and two fatalities.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.

A total of 1,432 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,46,337.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent.

A total of 42,922 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples conducted so far in the state to 8,13,21,768, the bulletin said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Cases 79,10,577, death toll 1,47,870, active cases 16,370, tests 8,13,21,768.

(Reported by Sandeep Choudhary)

