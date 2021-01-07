Image Source : INDIA TV VIDEO GRAB Canadian flag seen at farmers' tractor rally

In what could raise more questions over the ongoing farmers protest, a Canadian national flag pasted on a tractor was spotted during the tractor rally organised by the farmers against the three agri laws on Thursday. Farmers are holding tractor march to press for their demands. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are demanding repeal of the farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues. Today is the 43rd day of their stir.

Farmers took out tractor-march from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three agriculture laws amid heavy police deployment. According to the protesting farm unions, this is just a "rehearsal" for their proposed January 26 tractor parade that will be moved into the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, flags of Left parties were spotted at protests sites of farmers. Posters demanding the release of Delhi riots-accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and those arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad violence case had also spotted.

Notably, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several Canadian politicians had earlier voiced their support to the farmers protest.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. The government argues that the three farm laws will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

