New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City, health officials said on Thursday. So far, only one person has tested positive for polio — an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County who suffered paralysis. But based on earlier polio outbreaks, "New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected,” the state's health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, said in a statement.