Congress protest LIVE updates: Rahul to address media shortly; Sec 144 in New Delhi amid mass protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.

Congress protest LIVE updates: Congress is all set to stage a mass protest on Thursday. The grand old party has planned a massive nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items. The party will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao the prime minister's residence as part of the protest. The Delhi Police has issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in several parts of Lutyens’ Delhi due to protest. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will also address a press conference at 9:30 am at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital. According to a statement from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC ) members and senior leaders will take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament. The protests comes amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the National Herald case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. During the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the proceedings were adjourned on multiple occasions amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise, and GST hike on daily essentials.

Latest India News