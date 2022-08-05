Friday, August 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Congress protest LIVE updates: Rahul to address media shortly; Sec 144 in New Delhi amid mass protest
Live now

Congress protest LIVE updates: Rahul to address media shortly; Sec 144 in New Delhi amid mass protest

Congress has planned a massive nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2022 8:45 IST
congress march to rashtrapati bhwan, congress rashtrapati bhwan march, congress protest against pric
Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.

Congress protest LIVE updates: Congress is all set to stage a mass protest on Thursday. The grand old party has planned a massive nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items. The party will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao the prime minister's residence as part of the protest. The Delhi Police has issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in several parts of Lutyens’ Delhi due to protest. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will also address a press conference at 9:30 am at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital. According to a statement from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC ) members and senior leaders will take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament. The protests comes amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the National Herald case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. During the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the proceedings were adjourned on multiple occasions amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise, and GST hike on daily essentials. 

 

 

 

Related Stories
Monsoon Session: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament

Monsoon Session: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament

Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: Rahul, Mamata or Kejriwal? Who is the strongest political opponent of PM

Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: Rahul, Mamata or Kejriwal? Who is the strongest political opponent of PM

Rahul Gandhi attends key Cong meet in Karnataka, urges leaders to fight 2023 polls unitedly

Rahul Gandhi attends key Cong meet in Karnataka, urges leaders to fight 2023 polls unitedly

National Herald case: Cong alleges party 'under siege' after Young Indian office sealed | 10 Points

National Herald case: Cong alleges party 'under siege' after Young Indian office sealed | 10 Points

Congress holds meeting of party MPs as ED seals Herald house building

Congress holds meeting of party MPs as ED seals Herald house building

Not afraid of Modi, will not be intimidated, says Rahul Gandhi on ED action | Video

Not afraid of Modi, will not be intimidated, says Rahul Gandhi on ED action | Video

National Herald case: 'Modishahi' alleges Cong as Kharge summoned by ED during Parliament hours

National Herald case: 'Modishahi' alleges Cong as Kharge summoned by ED during Parliament hours

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Congress protest

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 05, 2022 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Congress workers begin gathering at the party office

Top News

Latest News