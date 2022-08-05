India reports 20,551 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,35,364

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,35,364, said health ministry data

COVID-19 cases updates : India recorded 20,551 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,35,364, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,36,478.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,600. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 5 was recorded 5.14 per cent.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,00,110 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Delhi logs 2,202 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

Maharashtra COVID tally :

Maharashtra reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday as the state reported 1,862 new infections, 70 less than the day before. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had logged 1,932 infections and seven deaths.

The state reported seven deaths on Thursday. With the new cases, the total tally of infections rose to 80,53,965 and the death toll to 1,48,124. The seven deaths comprise two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara and one in Thane, he said. So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.

State health department data showed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent. The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,33,21,005 after 40,123 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it revealed. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 80,53,965; fresh cases 1,862, death toll 1,48,124; recoveries 78,93,764; active cases 12,077; total tests 8,33,21,005.

ALSO READ: Here's why kids were better able to fight Covid than adults

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 39 2 10295 7 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1942 100 2316046 359 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 400 1 65350 79 296 4 Assam 4917 379 727511 1310 8021 4 5 Bihar 1174 134 830609 301 12284 6 Chandigarh 918 18 94781 116 1171 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3327 33 1150119 533 14071 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 1 11520 3 4 9 Delhi 5637 631 1928214 1437 26321 5 10 Goa* 908 66 247748 80 3854 11 Gujarat 6407 150 1240332 909 10971 12 Haryana 3597 261 1018007 717 10645 13 Himachal Pradesh 5454 52 292555 909 4170 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4940 94 456930 645 4773 15 Jharkhand 1071 15 434027 137 5327 16 Karnataka 11185 289 3961187 1845 40150 2 17 Kerala*** 12715 462 6641693 1895 70509 1 18 Ladakh 83 10 28616 21 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1480 13 1038216 239 10756 21 Maharashtra 12321 262 7891665 2187 148117 7 22 Manipur 431 25 136651 57 2131 23 Meghalaya 696 20 93345 80 1607 1 24 Mizoram 1292 245 231540 160 710 25 Nagaland 76 34969 13 771 26 Odisha 5518 1300023 9142 27 Puducherry 772 12 168485 134 1967 28 Punjab** 10313 481 747101 17823 3 29 Rajasthan 2209 121 1283424 222 9585 30 Sikkim 767 46 41144 128 472 31 Tamil Nadu 11392 404 3498770 1691 38033 1 32 Telangana 6132 140 812420 852 4111 33 Tripura 1210 275 104878 392 930 34 Uttarakhand 2437 128 433718 434 7715 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 3585 299 2077156 486 23571 1 36 West Bengal 11120 1134 2063621 2041 21380 4 Total# 136478 579 43424029 20419 526530 38 ***Kerala: Additionally, 26 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

Latest India News