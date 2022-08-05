India reports 20,551 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,35,364

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,35,364, said health ministry data
COVID-19 cases updates: India recorded 20,551 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,35,364, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,36,478.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,600. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 5 was recorded 5.14 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,00,110 samples were tested on Thursday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Maharashtra reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday as the state reported 1,862 new infections, 70 less than the day before. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had logged 1,932 infections and seven deaths.
The state reported seven deaths on Thursday. With the new cases, the total tally of infections rose to 80,53,965 and the death toll to 1,48,124. The seven deaths comprise two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara and one in Thane, he said. So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.
State health department data showed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent. The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,33,21,005 after 40,123 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it revealed. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 80,53,965; fresh cases 1,862, death toll 1,48,124; recoveries 78,93,764; active cases 12,077; total tests 8,33,21,005.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|39
|2
|10295
|7
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1942
|100
|2316046
|359
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|400
|1
|65350
|79
|296
|4
|Assam
|4917
|379
|727511
|1310
|8021
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1174
|134
|830609
|301
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|918
|18
|94781
|116
|1171
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3327
|33
|1150119
|533
|14071
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|13
|1
|11520
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5637
|631
|1928214
|1437
|26321
|5
|10
|Goa*
|908
|66
|247748
|80
|3854
|11
|Gujarat
|6407
|150
|1240332
|909
|10971
|12
|Haryana
|3597
|261
|1018007
|717
|10645
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5454
|52
|292555
|909
|4170
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4940
|94
|456930
|645
|4773
|15
|Jharkhand
|1071
|15
|434027
|137
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|11185
|289
|3961187
|1845
|40150
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|12715
|462
|6641693
|1895
|70509
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|83
|10
|28616
|21
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1480
|13
|1038216
|239
|10756
|21
|Maharashtra
|12321
|262
|7891665
|2187
|148117
|7
|22
|Manipur
|431
|25
|136651
|57
|2131
|23
|Meghalaya
|696
|20
|93345
|80
|1607
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1292
|245
|231540
|160
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|76
|34969
|13
|771
|26
|Odisha
|5518
|1300023
|9142
|27
|Puducherry
|772
|12
|168485
|134
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|10313
|481
|747101
|17823
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|2209
|121
|1283424
|222
|9585
|30
|Sikkim
|767
|46
|41144
|128
|472
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|11392
|404
|3498770
|1691
|38033
|1
|32
|Telangana
|6132
|140
|812420
|852
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1210
|275
|104878
|392
|930
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2437
|128
|433718
|434
|7715
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3585
|299
|2077156
|486
|23571
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|11120
|1134
|2063621
|2041
|21380
|4
|Total#
|136478
|579
|43424029
|20419
|526530
|38
|***Kerala: Additionally, 26 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.