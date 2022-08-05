Friday, August 05, 2022
     
  India reports 20,551 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,35,364

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,35,364, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2022 10:00 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,35,364, said health ministry data

COVID-19 cases updates: India recorded 20,551 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,35,364, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,36,478.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,600. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 5 was recorded 5.14 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,00,110 samples were tested on Thursday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Maharashtra reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday as the state reported 1,862 new infections, 70 less than the day before. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had logged 1,932 infections and seven deaths. 

The state reported seven deaths on Thursday. With the new cases, the total tally of infections rose to 80,53,965 and the death toll to 1,48,124. The seven deaths comprise two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara and one in Thane, he said. So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.

State health department data showed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent. The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,33,21,005 after 40,123 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it revealed. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 80,53,965; fresh cases 1,862, death toll 1,48,124; recoveries 78,93,764; active cases 12,077; total tests 8,33,21,005.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 39 10295 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1942 100  2316046 359  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 400 65350 79  296  
4 Assam 4917 379  727511 1310  8021
5 Bihar 1174 134  830609 301  12284  
6 Chandigarh 918 18  94781 116  1171
7 Chhattisgarh 3327 33  1150119 533  14071
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 11520 4  
9 Delhi 5637 631  1928214 1437  26321
10 Goa* 908 66  247748 80  3854  
11 Gujarat 6407 150  1240332 909  10971  
12 Haryana 3597 261  1018007 717  10645  
13 Himachal Pradesh 5454 52  292555 909  4170
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4940 94  456930 645  4773  
15 Jharkhand 1071 15  434027 137  5327  
16 Karnataka 11185 289  3961187 1845  40150
17 Kerala*** 12715 462  6641693 1895  70509
18 Ladakh 83 10  28616 21  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1480 13  1038216 239  10756  
21 Maharashtra 12321 262  7891665 2187  148117
22 Manipur 431 25  136651 57  2131  
23 Meghalaya 696 20  93345 80  1607
24 Mizoram 1292 245  231540 160  710  
25 Nagaland 76   34969 13  771  
26 Odisha 5518   1300023   9142  
27 Puducherry 772 12  168485 134  1967  
28 Punjab** 10313 481  747101   17823
29 Rajasthan 2209 121  1283424 222  9585  
30 Sikkim 767 46  41144 128  472  
31 Tamil Nadu 11392 404  3498770 1691  38033
32 Telangana 6132 140  812420 852  4111  
33 Tripura 1210 275  104878 392  930  
34 Uttarakhand 2437 128  433718 434  7715
35 Uttar Pradesh 3585 299  2077156 486  23571
36 West Bengal 11120 1134  2063621 2041  21380
Total# 136478 579  43424029 20419  526530 38 
***Kerala: Additionally, 26 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

 

