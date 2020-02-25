Delhi police issues traffic advisory on day-2 of Trump visit | Live Updates

Delhi Police: From forenoon till around 4 pm on 25th February, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi. In the evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH-48) & adjoining areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per ground situation may also be enforced.​