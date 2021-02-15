Monday, February 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 15
Live now

Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 15

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2021 8:26 IST
Breaking News February 15
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News February 15

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS LATEST NEWS UPDATES FEBRUARY 15

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 15, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Maharashtra: 15 killed as vehicle overturns in Jalgaon

    15 people died, two injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra last night. More details awaited.

  • Feb 15, 2021 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust donates silver brick to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra

    Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust donated a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra yesterday to use it for the construction of the Ram temple.

  • Feb 15, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' from 'poor' category

    Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category. The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Top News

Latest News