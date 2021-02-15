Image Source : NCS Earthquake hits Patna

An earthquake hit Bihar capital Patna on Monday night. Tremors measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale were felt at 9:23 pm 20km NW of Nalanda, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 258 km south-southeast of Portblair at 7.23 pm.

