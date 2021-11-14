BJP forms election manifesto committee in UP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath during Vaishya Vyapari Sammelan, in Lucknow, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP has formed an election manifesto committee which will be headed by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Brij Lal will be the vice-chairman of the committee, media co-in-charge for the state unit of the party Abhay Singh said on Sunday.

Members of Parliament Rajesh Verma, Vijay Pal Tomar, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi and Kanta Kardam, and party leader Pushkar Mishra will be members of the committee, he said.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow today. He lashed out at the Taliban, which, he alleged, destroyed a statue of Gautam Buddha in Afghanistan 20 years ago.

He further alleged that the Taliban 'got punished' by God for destroying the statue when the US dropped bombs on them.

(With PTI Inputs)

