Priyanka Gandhi addresses rally in Bulandshahr, says 'only' Congress fighting elections in UP

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIYANKAGANDHI Priyanka Gandhi addresses rally in Bulandshahr

Ahead of the UP elections scheduled for 2022, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday addressed the 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' in Bulandshahr. During her address, she asserted that only Congress is the true competition in the upcoming elections.

"I want to ask why the BJP government does not attack SP-BSP? They attack our faith, patriotism and our leaders in different ways but do not attack SP-BSP because they are not fighting, they know that only Congress is fighting in UP", she said.

Priyanka also took a dig at the state government over the rise in fuel prices. "It took 70 years for the price of petrol to come down to Rs 70 and in just 7 years the price of petrol touched Rs 100", she said.