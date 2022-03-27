Bihar: VIP's Mukesh Sahani sacked from Nitish Kumar cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahni addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna.

Highlights Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sacked Mukesh Sahni from his cabinet

Sahni held the Ministry for fisheries and animal husbandry in the Bihar government

Sahani was inducted into the cabinet at the instance of the BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday sacked Mukesh Sahani, the minister for fisheries and animal husbandry, from his cabinet, highly placed sources said here.

They said the recommendation to this effect has been sent to the Governor following a “written submission” from ally BJP which had contended that Sahani, who is the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, was “no longer a part of the NDA".

Sahani was inducted into the cabinet at the instance of the BJP which had also got him elected to the legislative council since he had lost his assembly seat.

Earlier, Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani, who was on the ropes after the BJP's body blow to his Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), sought to claw his way back by putting the ball in the court of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

If the BJP chooses not to back Sahani for another term as MLC, he will have to give up his ministerial berth after six months of expiry of tenure unless he gets elected to either House of the legislature.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was punched by a man in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday when the CM was garlanding the idol of Sheel Bhadra Yajee installed in the Community Health Center.

