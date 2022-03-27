Caught on camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked by man during event in Patna

Follow us on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar punched by a man in Patna.

Highlights Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in Patna

The incident happened when he was present at an event

The incident was caught on camera while the man was held

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was punched by a man in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday when the CM was garlanding the idol of Sheel Bhadra Yajee, installed in the Community Health Center. The accused who attacked is said to be mentally deranged, reports said.

The incident was caught on camera showing a man came rushing and punched the chief minister from the back when he was going to garland the idol of Sheel Bhadra Yajee.

The accused was held immediately by the security personnel.

Sheel Bhadra Yajee (1906–1996) was an activist from Bihar who was associated with India's freedom struggle.

ALSO READ | Muslims realise only PM Modi, CM Yogi will work for their true development: UP's lone minority minister

ALSO READ | Govt may discontinue Covid pre-call announcements from phones after 2 years of pandemic

Latest India News