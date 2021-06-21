Bihar Unlock: Covid restrictions eased from June 23, shops can open till 7 pm

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bihar Unlocks: Shops allowed to open till 7 PM in the state.

Bihar Lockdown/Unlock News: The Bihar government on Monday announced further easing of Covid-induced restrictions on the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to announce that all government and non-government offices will be allowed to open will 100 per cent capacity. The relaxations have been allowed from June 23 to July 6, he said.

The chief minister also said that essential and non-essential shops can now remain open till 7 pm. Public parks and gardens can open from 6 am to 12 pm.

ALSO READ: LJP feud continues: Chirag Paswan meets LS Speaker; Pashupati Kumar Paras announces new national executive

However, night curfew will remain in place across the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

"There is still need to remain alert," Nitish Kumar said while underlining the importance of following all Covid protocols such as wearing mask, sanitisation and maintaining social distance.

The state government had first clamped lockdown from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1 and then till June 8.

Latest India News