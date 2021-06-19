LJP feud continues: Chirag Paswan meets LS Speaker; Pashupati Kumar Paras announces new national executive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: @LJP4INDIA Chirag Paswan with other LJP leaders met Om Birla in New Delhi today

A Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) delegation led by Chirag Paswan on Saturday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended party MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha.

“I conveyed to him (LS Speaker Om Birla) the facts & urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended LJP MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. This is illegal & our party's constitution doesn't allow this,” Chirag Paswan said.

Chirag added, “LJP constitution clearly states that any change taking place in Assembly/Parliament needs to be approved by central parliamentary board. He listened to us very carefully & assured us to reconsider the decision in light of the new facts put forward by us.”

Meanwhile, the LJP faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party and announced a new national executive.

The decision comes as a counter-move to the national executive meeting called by the group headed by Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Sunday.

Chirag Paswan had on Friday even urged the Election Commission to seek its view before taking a decision on any claim over the party by the other faction headed by Paras. After submitting his memorandum to the Election Commission, Paswan had said that he was elected party president for five years in 2019 as he rejected his uncle Paras' election in his place.

