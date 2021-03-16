Night curfew returns in Bhopal, Indore as Covid cases surge in Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Madhya Pradesh government has reimposed night curfew in Bhopal and Indore amid a surge in Covid cases.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to impose night curfew in Bhopal and Indore in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in the state. The night curfew will be imposed from Wednesday, March 17.

The time during which curfew will be in force in the two main cities of the state and how long the order will continue was not announced immediately.

Besides the night curfew in the capital city and Indore, shops and markets will be closed after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior,Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after reviewing the COVID-19 situation at a meeting with senior officials today.

The government has also banned public programs on the occasion of Holi.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 2,69,391. Death toll reached 3,890 with three more deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

