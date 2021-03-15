Section 144 imposed in Bhopal amid rising Covid cases, new guidelines issued

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Bhopal administration has imposed Section 144 in Madhya Pradesh capital city, in view of the rising coronavirus cases. According to the new guidelines, public attendance at social, religious, cultural, entertainment, or educational gatherings should be 50% depending on the capacity of a closed hall.

Permission will have to be sought for open spaces. No events will take place post 10.30 pm.

Those arriving in the city from Maharashtra will have to produce an RT-PCR report, conducted 72 hours prior to the travel. Those staying in the city for more than 3-4 days may have to undergo random tests.

Protests, demonstrations, rallies, fairs, exhibitions, etc, have been banned in the region. Coaching institutes will be allowed to open with 50% capacity with adherence to Covid protocols. However, their hostels will remain closed.

Madhya Pradesh Monday reported 797 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,69,391, while the toll rose to 3,890 after three deaths, an official said. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from 12 of the 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

