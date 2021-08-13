Assam issues Independence Day guidelines, puts limit on public gatherings. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi. File photo, PTI.

The Assam government on Friday issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations allowing a maximum of 1500 people at state-level celebrations to be held in open space, 500 people at district-level and 300 people at sub-division level.

For celebration at any de-centralised locations except as mentioned above, the gathering should not be more than 200 persons.

For celebration within any closed hall, auditorium etc, the gathering should not be more than 50% of the seating capacity or 200 persons, whichever is less.

Persons/officials involved with the celebration or moving for participation in Independence Day celebration will be exempted from the purview of curfew hours and odd-even vehicuolar restriction.

Covid-19 protocols including COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, sanitisation etc by all during the ceremony/function are to be strictly followed.

