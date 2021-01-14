Image Source : ANI Earthquake 4.2 magnitude strikes Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Dima Hasao in Assam on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 12:45 am today. No damage or casualty has been reported yet.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake hit Uttar Pradesh's Noida Wednesday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors are measured to be 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The quake struck 37 km north-northeast of Noida at 1903 hours.

