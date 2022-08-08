'Centre should provide free education, healthcare, power': Kejriwal's demands ahead of 75th I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a new swipe at the Central government and listed out his demands ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. The CM, during an online briefing, demanded the Centre provide free good education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity to every household and offer an 'unemployment allowance'.

He attacked the BJP-led Central government and said that an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies, rather than planning to strengthen them in the 75th year of independence.

"There are some people who call the provision of free education, free treatment by government facilities as 'rewadi' or 'freebies'. An atmosphere is being created in the country against provisions of free education at government schools and free treatment at government hospitals.

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's independence and we should be planning on strengthening such facilities but we are creating an atmosphere against them" he alleged.

He said those who oppose such things, should be called "traitors".

"These people waived off the loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of their friends. Such people should be billed as traitors and investigation carried out against them," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month cautioned people against what he called a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for votes and said this was "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

