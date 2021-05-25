Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar suspended from govt job in Indian Railways

The Northern Railway has suspended wrestler Sushil Kumar from the service. The two-time Olympic medallist was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier this week in connection with a murder case.

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Olympic medallist Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for development of sports at school level.

His deputation was extended in 2020 and Kumar had applied for an extension for 2021 as well which had been rejected by the Delhi government and he was sent back to his parent cadre.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Sushil Kumar was arrested for his involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

As per the rule, if a government servant is found involved in grievous crimes, he or she is usually suspended till the case is underway.

