Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sushil Kumar arrest: Olympic medallist used West Delhi girl's scooty to escape, made internet calls

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for over a fortnight for alleged links with the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Dhankar, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday. Police sources said that Sushil used a west Delhi girl's white colour scooty to escape. Sources said that Sushil Kumar had visited a girl in west Delhi and took her scooty. Sushil and his associate Ajay Kumar, another accused in the case, were going to take money from a known person.

The scooty now has been seized by police. Sources, however, said that the owner of scooty has no links with the case. Police said that Sushil didn't use a mobile phone during the ferrari as he feared that police could trace his location. Sushil used a dongle to browse the internet on a mobile. The mobile phone had no SIM case. He made internet calls so that police couldn't trace his location.

The two-time Olympic medallist was arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Sushil was absconding for 20 days after being accused of the murder of a fellow wrestler. Police said that he had been shuttling between Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest. He was apprehended from Mundka near the Delhi-Haryana border.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil. Police formed several teams and raids were conducted in Punjab and Haryana.

According to the police, Sushil and his associates assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium on May 4 night. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries later.

READ MORE: Sushil Kumar deserves death penalty, urges Sagar Rana's mother

READ MORE: Sagar Rana murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody

Latest India News