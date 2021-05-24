Sushil Kumar deserves death penalty, urges Sagar Rana's mother

Image Source : FILE PHOTO File photos of Sushil Kumar and Sagar Rana.

Following the arrest of celebrated wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was abscoding for three weeks, after the May 4 Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl that lead to wrestler Sagar Rana's death, the deceased mother has asked for death penalty for the prime accused in the case while asking him to be stripped off all his medals including the two Olympic accolades.

"The one who murdered my son does not deserve to be called a mentor. All the medals won by Sushil Kumar should be taken from him. WE believe that police will investigate properly but Sushil will try to influence it by using his political links," Sagar Rana's mother told India Today.

Ashok also urged the authorities to investigate Sushil's alleged links with criminals. Sagar's father is a constable in Begumpur Police Station.

"We are hoping for justice. Where did he go when he was absconding, who gave him shelter and most importantly the gangsters with whom he is connected to. He should be hanged so that people learn a lesson and think before killing his own pupil," he said.

The India Today report further stated that Sagar used to call Sushil his Guru and was residing at a property near the Chattrasal belonging to Sushil's wife.