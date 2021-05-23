Image Source : INDIA TV Sagar Rana murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody

Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six-day police custody in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of wrestler, appeared before a court via video conferencing today.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka today.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Olympic medallist, saying he was prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him were serious in nature.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

