Murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar to appear in court via video conferencing

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of wrestler, appear before a court via video conferencing.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka today.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Olympic medallist, saying he was prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him were serious in nature.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

