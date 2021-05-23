Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Earlier, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

