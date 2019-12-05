Arabian Sea witnesses maximum cyclonic disturbances in 2019

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 2019 saw maximum cyclonic disturbances over Arabian Sea in a century

According to the India Meteorological Department, the year 2019 witnessed the highest number of cyclonic disturbances -- seven -- over the Arabian Sea in the last 127 years. There were six cyclonic disturbances (CDs) in 1998, as per the IMD records. The yearly average for the area is 1.7.

Compared to the Arabian Sea, the activity over the Bay of Bengal has been subdued, with three cyclones recorded so far against the average four every year, the IMD said.

The cyclonic activity brought post-monsoon rain, hitting agriculture in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka.

Of the seven cyclonic disturbances over the Arabian Sea this year, four were recorded post-monsoon.

"This is the maximum frequency of cyclonic disturbances observed over the Arabian sea so far in the post-monsoon period," an IMD official said.

"The recorded last such activity was in 1982 and 2011 when four CDs were observed in the post-monsoon season," he said.

