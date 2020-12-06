Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh baffled with mystery disease, over 100 hospitalised

A strange illness has struck Andhra Pradesh where several people reported strange illness. The patients have been reporting symptoms like nausea, foam in the mouth since Saturday. According to news agency ANI, about 140 people were admitted to Eluru Government Hospital and subsequently discharged after treatment since Saturday night.

The reason for the disease and related symptoms is not yet known. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the people who have reported the symptoms are not from the same area and are not related. The affected areas include Padamara Veedhi, Kothapeta and Vangaya Gudem areas. The report said that the symptoms persist for 10 to 15 minutes.

The blood reports of the patients were found to be normal. Moreover, they were found COVID-19 negative.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI that CT scan reports of the victims were also normal. He said that there was nothing serious so far.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas rushed to the hospital and visited the patients. "The doctors are trying to explore the reason for en mass sicknesses. All the patients are not stable. A girl is sent to Vijayawada for better treatment. Doctors' team went to the area where so many people fell sick at a time, and are conducting medical tests in every house in that area."

