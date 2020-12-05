Image Source : FILE Andhra Assembly passes tax, appropriation bills on session's last day

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed four bills, including the appropriation bill, by voice vote, on the last day of its session Friday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy tabled the Appropriation Bill seeking a sum not exceeding Rs 18,826 crore for the financial year which commenced on April 1.

The amount is needed to meet the supplementary grants made by the Assembly for the year and supplementary expenditure charged on the consolidated fund of AP.

The Assembly also passed three tax bills.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swami tabled the three bills - the Value Added Tax (VAT) (Second Amendment Bill), AP VAT (Third Amendment) Bill and AP Tax on Professions, Trades, Calling and Employees (Amendment) Bill, after they were sent back by the Legislative Council.

"The minister moved the bills for consideration for the second time and they were approved by the House," said an official statement.

