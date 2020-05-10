Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 50 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 566. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1980 after 50 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 925 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 45 have died, the state health department said on Sunday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 13 out of the 50 fresh cases reported in the state. According to the medical bulletin, 8,666 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added six new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, taking the total to 382. Krishna district reported one case as its count rose to 339. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported 16 cases. Five other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Image Source : TWITTER/@AROGYAANDHRA Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Check district-wise tally

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. In the last few days, the country has witnessed a steep rise in its confirmed cases as in just 6 days, India saw its tally jumping from 40,000 to 60,000 creating a worrisome situation for the government and health department.

ALSO READ | Bihar: 18 new COVID-19 positive cases reported; state tally at 629

ALSO READ | 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 62

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage